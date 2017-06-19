Big avocado bust in Calif.
Joseph Valenzuela, Rahim Leblanc and Carlos Chavez have been charged with suspicion of grand theft of fruit. Given that the price of avocados has skyrocketed in recent months, it no wonder a few criminals in California started dealing in black-market avocados.
