Student Enter Pacts Designed for School Success
With their families by their sides, 70 high-school and middle-school students will gather at 6:30 p.m. May 11 at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center at 800 Hobson Way, to enter into a pact with Oxnard College and/or CSU Channel Islands . Oxnard Union High School District students will sign a STEMpact, which requires the student to keep up his or her grades, start researching career choices in science, technology, engineering or math , and completing college preparatory work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|112
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC