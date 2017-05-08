Student Enter Pacts Designed for School Success

With their families by their sides, 70 high-school and middle-school students will gather at 6:30 p.m. May 11 at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center at 800 Hobson Way, to enter into a pact with Oxnard College and/or CSU Channel Islands . Oxnard Union High School District students will sign a STEMpact, which requires the student to keep up his or her grades, start researching career choices in science, technology, engineering or math , and completing college preparatory work.

