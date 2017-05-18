Santa Barbara Police Arrest Alleged H...

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Alleged Heroin Supplier

Tuesday Read more: Noozhawk

On Monday, the Santa Barbara Police Department Investigative Bureau gleaned intelligence that culminated in a significant drug arrest and seizure. Narcotics detectives seized 1.4 pounds of tar heroin with a street value of $60,000 and $55,810 in cash from a multi-county illicit drug sales operation.

