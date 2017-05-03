Planet Oxnard/Ventura

Planet Oxnard/Ventura

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Ventura County Reporter

Several hundred advocates and supporters of immigrant rights and public education marched in Oxnard in the May Day rally, led by the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy and other civil rights groups. Ventura: Climate March and Thermo-Climb photo by John K Golson Hundreds participated in the Climate March and rally at Mission Park in Ventura on Saturday, April 29, and Thermo-Climb, where demonstrators donning colors of the rainbow walked up the incline of the Ventura Botanical Gardens to create a visual of temperature rising due to concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr 28 Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr 26 Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr 17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Collage (Jan '15) Apr 17 Anonymous 112
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr 15 rubber ducky 1
News Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09) Apr 11 truth 2
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC