Our view: Ventura County students on path to attend college
Ventura County has taken a big step forward when it comes to math and science education with the P-20 Council, a business-education group, forming better connections between public education and the private sector. Those connections include a new program aimed at identifying strong students in STEM fields and providing them with the support they need to get a degree.
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|5 hr
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|May 10
|anonymous
|113
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
