Our view: Ventura County students on path to attend college

Ventura County has taken a big step forward when it comes to math and science education with the P-20 Council, a business-education group, forming better connections between public education and the private sector. Those connections include a new program aimed at identifying strong students in STEM fields and providing them with the support they need to get a degree.

