Jeff Moehlis: Missing Persons in Oxnard

The band Missing Persons grew out of Frank Zappa's stable of musicians, fusing top-notch musicianship with New Wave sensibilities to give us songs like "Words," "Destination Unknown" and "Walking in L.A." A quintessential 1980s band, their music came paired with a revolutionary image courtesy of singer Dale Bozzio , whose crazy hairstyles, over-the-top makeup and outrageous outfits have led many to call her the original Lady Gaga . The band released three albums before breaking up in 1986.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.