Jeff Moehlis: Missing Persons in Oxnard
The band Missing Persons grew out of Frank Zappa's stable of musicians, fusing top-notch musicianship with New Wave sensibilities to give us songs like "Words," "Destination Unknown" and "Walking in L.A." A quintessential 1980s band, their music came paired with a revolutionary image courtesy of singer Dale Bozzio , whose crazy hairstyles, over-the-top makeup and outrageous outfits have led many to call her the original Lady Gaga . The band released three albums before breaking up in 1986.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May 12
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|May 10
|anonymous
|113
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr '17
|rubber ducky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC