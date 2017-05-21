Hot temperatures raise wildfire risk across Southern California
David Sweet, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, said above-normal temperatures were expected inland Sunday as high as the mid-90s in the valleys. In addition to the hot weather and low humidity, there is also a higher risk of grass and brush fires because winter rains fed a thick undergrowth, creating fuel for a blaze, he said.
