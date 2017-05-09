High School Nation Donating $1.5 Million This Year Towards...
High School Nation, the country's largest secondary school touring music festival, announced today that it has begun building professional recording studios in high schools across the country. The organization has pledged over $1.5 million this year in funding, as well as instruments, gear and components from high-end equipment manufacturers to outfit professional studios in each of the schools it visits.
