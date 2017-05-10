Democrats hope - Blue card' will look green to migrant farm
File photo of migrant workers near Oxnard, California. The Agricultural Worker Program Act, introduced last week by Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, would set illegal agricultural workers on a path to citizenship by providing "blue cards" to laborers who can prove work in the field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collage (Jan '15)
|8 hr
|anonymous
|113
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC