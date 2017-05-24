CURE Pharmaceutical Receives First Pu...

CURE Pharmaceutical Receives First Purchase Order Stemming from...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: GlobeNewswire

CURE Pharmaceutical , , a leading disruptive drug delivery technology and pharmaceutical cannabinoid molecule development company, announced today that it has received their first purchase order from their recently announced agreement with diverse international pharmaceutical company Meroven Ltd. for the development of oral thin film delivery for several molecules, including Vitamin D3. Meroven has placed their first order of 150,000 units of the Vitamin D3 OTF to be distributed to the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) May 29 sue 3
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE May 26 Kurt 2
Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Forg 3
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May 12 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
Collage (Jan '15) May 10 anonymous 113
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr '17 Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr '17 Laffink stocks 1
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,176 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC