CURE Pharmaceutical Receives First Purchase Order Stemming from...

CURE Pharmaceutical , , a leading disruptive drug delivery technology and pharmaceutical cannabinoid molecule development company, announced today that it has received their first purchase order from their recently announced agreement with diverse international pharmaceutical company Meroven Ltd. for the development of oral thin film delivery for several molecules, including Vitamin D3. Meroven has placed their first order of 150,000 units of the Vitamin D3 OTF to be distributed to the Middle East.

