CURE Pharma Announces Crosslink Patent For Covering Company??'s...

CURE Pharmaceutical , , a leading disruptive drug delivery technology and pharmaceutical cannabinoid molecule development company, announced today publication by the Unites States Patent and Trademark Office of its Patent application entitled "Pharmaceutical Composition with Ionically Crosslinked Polymer Encapsulation of Active Ingredient." This patent application, which has been assigned USPTO publication number US-2017-0100327 to CURE Pharmaceutical, covers the Company's proprietary CureFilma drug delivery technology.

