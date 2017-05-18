CURE Pharma Announces Crosslink Paten...

CURE Pharma Announces Crosslink Patent For Covering Company??'s...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BioSpace

CURE Pharmaceutical , , a leading disruptive drug delivery technology and pharmaceutical cannabinoid molecule development company, announced today publication by the Unites States Patent and Trademark Office of its Patent application entitled "Pharmaceutical Composition with Ionically Crosslinked Polymer Encapsulation of Active Ingredient." This patent application, which has been assigned USPTO publication number US-2017-0100327 to CURE Pharmaceutical, covers the Company's proprietary CureFilma drug delivery technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May 12 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
Collage (Jan '15) May 10 anonymous 113
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr 28 Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr 26 Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr '17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr '17 rubber ducky 1
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC