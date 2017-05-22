CSU Channel Islands Graduates Largest Class Ever
California State University Channel Islands celebrated its largest class to date on Saturday, handing out diplomas to 2,261 graduates. California State University Channel Islands celebrated its largest class to date on Saturday, handing out diplomas to 2,261 graduates.
