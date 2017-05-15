Collectible Classic: 1948-1990 Citroe...

Collectible Classic: 1948-1990 Citroen 2CV

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Automobile Magazine

Looking like something that might have been invented in a shade-tree mechanic's garage outside of Paris, the 2CV is a rare sight on this side of the Atlantic. But in France - and throughout Europe and across the globe - the 2CV became an automotive icon, selling nearly 4 million examples over its lengthy, 52-year production run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automobile Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May 12 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
Collage (Jan '15) May 10 anonymous 113
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr 28 Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr 26 Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr 17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr 15 rubber ducky 1
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC