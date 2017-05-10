Child Injured After Car Crashes Into ...

Child Injured After Car Crashes Into Oxnard Home

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

The wreck occurred on the 1200 block of Juneberry Place around 3:07 a.m. when an SUV veered off the road and crashed into a room occupied by three girls, the Oxnard Police Department said. Officers identified the driver of the gray Mitsubishi SUV as 19-year-old Jake Mejia, said Oxnard Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour Fri Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
Collage (Jan '15) May 10 anonymous 113
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr 28 Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr 26 Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr 17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr 15 rubber ducky 1
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Ventura County was issued at May 14 at 9:16AM PDT

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC