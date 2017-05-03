Caught Yellow-Lighted | Oxnard weighs options as red-light cameras sit idle

Residents of Oxnard weary of catching the eye of a red-light camera should worry not, as the city's high-tech traffic enforcing system is currently offline while the Oxnard Police Department considers whether or not to renew its contract with the operator, Redflex. Since Jan. 31, the city's network of 11 so-called "approaches" at eight intersections have been deactivated after the contract with Redflex was allowed to expire.

