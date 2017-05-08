CA: SCAG to Launch Walking, Biking Safety Campaign
May 08--The regional planning agency for Ventura County and five other Southern California counties is launching an advertising campaign encouraging motorists to slow down and be mindful of the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists. The Southern California Association of Governments says the six-county region consistently ranks among the most dangerous parts of the country for people who walk or cycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|112
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC