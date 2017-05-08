CA: SCAG to Launch Walking, Biking Sa...

CA: SCAG to Launch Walking, Biking Safety Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

May 08--The regional planning agency for Ventura County and five other Southern California counties is launching an advertising campaign encouraging motorists to slow down and be mindful of the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists. The Southern California Association of Governments says the six-county region consistently ranks among the most dangerous parts of the country for people who walk or cycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr 28 Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr 26 Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr 17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Collage (Jan '15) Apr 17 Anonymous 112
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr 15 rubber ducky 1
News Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09) Apr 11 truth 2
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,732 • Total comments across all topics: 280,886,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC