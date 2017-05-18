CA: Reduced Bus Service Starts Monday

CA: Reduced Bus Service Starts Monday

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

May 20--Beginning Monday, the Ventura County Transportation Commission's intercity bus service will be scaled back 8 percent systemwide. The commission, which announced the changes last month, advises riders to consult the seven lines' new schedules at www.goventura.org/travel-ventura.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May 12 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
Collage (Jan '15) May 10 anonymous 113
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr 28 Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr 26 Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr '17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Mar '17 Bob Masters 392
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,186,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC