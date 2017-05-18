CA: Reduced Bus Service Starts Monday
May 20--Beginning Monday, the Ventura County Transportation Commission's intercity bus service will be scaled back 8 percent systemwide. The commission, which announced the changes last month, advises riders to consult the seven lines' new schedules at www.goventura.org/travel-ventura.
