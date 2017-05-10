Bennett Reichard, Preston Gomersall Reach CIF Golf Finals

Bennett Reichard of San Marcos and Preston Gomersall of Santa Barbara advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Golf Finals by finishing in the top 20 at Monday's Northern Regional Tournament at River Ridge Golf Course's Victoria Lakes Course in Oxnard. Gomersall shot a 1-under par 71 while Reichard finished at even-par 72. Righetti's Keith Moles and Ethan Ashbrook also advanced.

