Bennett Reichard, Preston Gomersall Reach CIF Golf Finals
Bennett Reichard of San Marcos and Preston Gomersall of Santa Barbara advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Golf Finals by finishing in the top 20 at Monday's Northern Regional Tournament at River Ridge Golf Course's Victoria Lakes Course in Oxnard. Gomersall shot a 1-under par 71 while Reichard finished at even-par 72. Righetti's Keith Moles and Ethan Ashbrook also advanced.
