Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev II - HBO 24/7 - Debut on June 2
In advance of the highly anticipated light heavyweight championship rematch between world-class prizefighters Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev, HBO Sports will air "24/7 Ward/Kovalev 2," an exhilarating 30-minute special examining the upcoming encounter. The intriguing pay-per-view event featuring the two pound-for-pound aces takes place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May 12
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|May 10
|anonymous
|113
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob Masters
|392
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC