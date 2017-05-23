Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev II - HB...

Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev II - HBO 24/7 - Debut on June 2

Friday May 19 Read more: Boxing Scene

In advance of the highly anticipated light heavyweight championship rematch between world-class prizefighters Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev, HBO Sports will air "24/7 Ward/Kovalev 2," an exhilarating 30-minute special examining the upcoming encounter. The intriguing pay-per-view event featuring the two pound-for-pound aces takes place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

