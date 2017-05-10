1920S by the Sea | Heritage Square Spring Tea celebrates Oxnard's Jazz Age history
The Friends of Heritage Square is a volunteer organization based in the historic Heritage Square in Oxnard, committed not only to preserving but to sharing the history of the city. Chair Kay Brainard will lead the FHS Tea Committee in hosting its annual Spring Tea on May 13. The event, themed "1920s by the Sea," will serve as public education and fundraising to support FHS programs.
Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
