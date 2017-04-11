Ventura College President Greg Gillespie to become VCCCD chancellor
Ventura College President Greg Gillespie will become the next chancellor of the Ventura County Community College District, succeeding Bernard Luskin. Gillespie, who takes over on July 1, will oversee the Ventura, Oxnard and Moorpark college campuses, leading the largest system in the tri-county region with some 31,000 students.
