Tuesday Brings April Showers to Santa Barbara County
Though we're well into spring, the wet winter that provided California with more water than anyone dared hoped for offered one last offering in Santa Barbara County Tuesday. Light showers were forecasted to drop from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain on Santa Barbara by the end of the day, according to the National Weather Service .
