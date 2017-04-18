Skin Creams Sold in CA Contain Mercury: Health Dept.
Photos provided by the California Department of Public Health showing the two skin products -- La Tia Mana cream and an unlabeled cream -- that tested positive for high levels of mercury. The products could pose a health risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|25 min
|oLE mO
|4
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|112
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC