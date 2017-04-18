Skin Creams Sold in CA Contain Mercur...

Skin Creams Sold in CA Contain Mercury: Health Dept.

Photos provided by the California Department of Public Health showing the two skin products -- La Tia Mana cream and an unlabeled cream -- that tested positive for high levels of mercury. The products could pose a health risk.

Oxnard, CA

