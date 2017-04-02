Rural Farm Workers Rise Up Against Trump Policies In Marches Today
At 10:00 AM this morning in Oxnard, California, members of United Farm Workers will meet at 937 Cooper Road to begin a march in opposition to Donald Trump's plans to deport millions of people, mostly Hispanic, out of the United States. Hispanics make up the bulk of farm workers in the Southwest, where Cesar Chavez organized farm workers against exploitation decades ago.
