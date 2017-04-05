READY, SET, PAINT! | Oxnard native attem...
If an artist applies paint to canvas, but there's nobody around to see it, did it happen? Not according to Guinness World Records. Antonio Acosta set out to break the Guinness world record for longest painting marathon on Friday, March 17 - and according to him, he accomplished his goal.
