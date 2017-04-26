Public Spectacle | Strawberry Surprise

Public Spectacle | Strawberry Surprise

Five-year-old Fatima Ponce was named the winner of the 34th Annual California Strawberry Festival Youth Art Design Contest last week, and the kindergartner celebrated with her classmates at Hathaway Elementary School in Oxnard. Festival organizers and Superintendent of Hueneme Schools Christine Walker surprised the students with a strawberry cupcake party and presented Ponce with a $100 gift certificate, a t-shirt featuring her design and tickets for the entire family to attend the May 20-21 festival.

