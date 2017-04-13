Pop Artist Jena Rose Joins High School Nation Spring Tour
Pop artist and singer/songwriter Jena Rose announces today she will be joining High School Nation's Spring Tour! Rose will be performing on the main stage along with acts like Plain White T's. High School Nation is a traveling music & arts festival that visits public high schools all across the country, introducing students to opportunities in the arts.
