Pop Artist Jena Rose Joins High Schoo...

Pop Artist Jena Rose Joins High School Nation Spring Tour

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Pop artist and singer/songwriter Jena Rose announces today she will be joining High School Nation's Spring Tour! Rose will be performing on the main stage along with acts like Plain White T's. High School Nation is a traveling music & arts festival that visits public high schools all across the country, introducing students to opportunities in the arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legacy of labor leader lives on 3 hr oLE mO 4
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr 17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Collage (Jan '15) Apr 17 Anonymous 112
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr 15 rubber ducky 1
News Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09) Apr 11 truth 2
118 thousand syrian refugees accepted Apr 7 gubmintnewsblasto 1
No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet Apr 5 Govmt News Breaks 1
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,203 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC