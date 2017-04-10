Oxnard Tax Preparer Sentenced 10 Years
An Oxnard-based tax return preparer was sentenced yesterday to 120 months in federal prison for his participation in a conspiracy to prepare and file approximately 12,825 fraudulent income tax returns that claimed more than $56 million in refunds. Rodrigo Pablo "Paul" Lozano, also known as "El Profe," 61, was sentenced by United States District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez.
