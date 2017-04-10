Oxnard Tax Preparer Sentenced 10 Years

An Oxnard-based tax return preparer was sentenced yesterday to 120 months in federal prison for his participation in a conspiracy to prepare and file approximately 12,825 fraudulent income tax returns that claimed more than $56 million in refunds. Rodrigo Pablo "Paul" Lozano, also known as "El Profe," 61, was sentenced by United States District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.