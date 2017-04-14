Our view: Gillespie good choice for V...

Our view: Gillespie good choice for VCCCD chancellor

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Pacific Business Times

The Ventura County Community College District has taken a big step forward with the hiring of Greg Gillespie as its permanent chancellor. Gillespie, president of Ventura College since 2013, knows the area and its politics, he has a proven track record and he's extremely familiar with workforce needs in critical industries such as agribusiness, technology and transportation.

