Opinion: Beware, the Sand Man Cometh
I spent about a half-hour near the top of Grimes Canyon Monday. While, like everyone who drives that crooked two-way road, I have been aware of the sand quarry for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fillmore Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Sat
|rubber ducky
|1
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 11
|WcWs homo
|10
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC