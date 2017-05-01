Monalisa Hasson New HR Vice President at SBCC
Santa Barbara City College announces the selection of Monalisa Hasson to be the next vice president of human resources. Hasson will begin her new job July 1. Hasson, brings over 27 years of experience to SBCC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|112
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC