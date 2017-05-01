Monalisa Hasson New HR Vice President...

Monalisa Hasson New HR Vice President at SBCC

Friday Apr 21

Santa Barbara City College announces the selection of Monalisa Hasson to be the next vice president of human resources. Hasson will begin her new job July 1. Hasson, brings over 27 years of experience to SBCC.

