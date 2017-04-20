Feed Your Cravings | Dining by cuisine 2017

Feed Your Cravings | Dining by cuisin...

A Little Piece of Heaven 310 South C St. Oxnard 822-3317 www.alittlepieceofheaven.us A Little Piece of Heaven is a bakery that offers cakes, cookies for any occasion. We have a variety of fantastic cakes flavors from decadent chocolate and old fashioned vanilla to rich red velvet and moist carrot cake.

