Eye on the Environment | Earth Day 2017

Earth Day is not until April 22, but local event organizers spread celebrations throughout the month. We were off to a great start on April 2 at the Museum of Ventura County, where staff from Channel Islands Parks and the Refill Shoppe helped museum volunteers host recycled material crafts, seed planting and other educational programs for over 500 children, according to Catelyn Kindred, the museum's education specialist.

