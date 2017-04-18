CarbonLite buys thermoformer PinnPack
"We are excited to partner with PinnPack, one of the leading independent thermoformers on the West Coast," CarbonLite chairman and CEO Leon Farahnik said in the release, "With PinnPack, we can integrate thermoforming capabilities into our broader recycling operation to deliver the highest quality recycled PET food packaging in the United States." Century City, Calif.-based CarbonLite describes itself as one of the largest producers of food-grade post-consumer PET in the world.
