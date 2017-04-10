CA: Bus Services Cuts in Ventura County Planned

April 16--Due in large part to declining ridership, the Ventura County Transportation Commission is scaling back its intercity bus service by 8 percent systemwide effective May 22. The intent of the reductions is to streamline and improve efficiency of the regional transit network while limiting impacts to riders who are primarily people commuting to work, the commission said last week. The reductions of service will be predominantly in non-peak and weekend periods when ridership is the lowest.

