CA: Bus Services Cuts in Ventura Coun...

CA: Bus Services Cuts in Ventura County Planned

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

April 16--Due in large part to declining ridership, the Ventura County Transportation Commission is scaling back its intercity bus service by 8 percent systemwide effective May 22. The intent of the reductions is to streamline and improve efficiency of the regional transit network while limiting impacts to riders who are primarily people commuting to work, the commission said last week. The reductions of service will be predominantly in non-peak and weekend periods when ridership is the lowest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Collage (Jan '15) 28 min Anonymous 112
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Sat rubber ducky 1
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr 11 WcWs homo 10
News Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09) Apr 11 truth 2
118 thousand syrian refugees accepted Apr 7 gubmintnewsblasto 1
No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet Apr 5 Govmt News Breaks 1
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Mar 21 Bob Masters 392
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,415 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC