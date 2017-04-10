CA: Bus Services Cuts in Ventura County Planned
April 16--Due in large part to declining ridership, the Ventura County Transportation Commission is scaling back its intercity bus service by 8 percent systemwide effective May 22. The intent of the reductions is to streamline and improve efficiency of the regional transit network while limiting impacts to riders who are primarily people commuting to work, the commission said last week. The reductions of service will be predominantly in non-peak and weekend periods when ridership is the lowest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collage (Jan '15)
|28 min
|Anonymous
|112
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Sat
|rubber ducky
|1
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 11
|WcWs homo
|10
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC