Parker domnick hunter Expands European Ops

International bioprocessing solutions provider Parker domnick hunter has strengthened its European operation by enhancing its manufacturing capabilities at its Birtley, UK site. The facility will now manufacture the company's automated systems, complementing existing production at its site in Oxnard, CA, in the U.S. This is the first time that Parker domnick hunter, which designs, supplies and delivers single-use systems for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, has manufactured automated systems in the UK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contract Pharma Breaking News.