Fiscal Frustrations in Oxnard | $11 Million Question: Oxnard Cfo aims ...
As Oxnard's top management sifts through years of fiscal mismanagement , unraveling the mysteries of bureaucratic disorder seeming an arduous task. With a vocal disgruntled populace, many of who are tired of excuses and apparently unfair expectations, such as the 2016 wastewater fee hike that was repealed through ballot initiative in November, the relaying of information is often met with an overwhelming amount of skepticism and suspicion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Sat
|rubber ducky
|1
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 11
|WcWs homo
|10
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC