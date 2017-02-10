Why aren't railroad crossings on your...

Why aren't railroad crossings on your map app?

Monday Feb 6 Read more: WNED

Many signs indicate the danger at the site of a deadly 2015 accident in Oxnard, California, where a truck driver turned his vehicle onto railroad tracks. As more drivers today rely on smartphones and other GPS technology for directions, the ability of those devices to distract attention from the road has become a major safety issue.

