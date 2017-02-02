Poll: 68% Californians Want State to Stay In Union
A significant number of California voters want the state to pull out of the union following the election of Donald Trump as president. But it's still far from a majority, according to a new poll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Chief Retire Florida
|13
|Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix
|8 hr
|Secure Line Agcy
|1
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|21 hr
|dae traydur
|1
|Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open
|Jan 29
|Dasvi Danya Troop...
|1
|Beach Sex Annoys Tourists
|Jan 27
|hahaha
|2
|sugar daddy? (Apr '15)
|Jan 24
|Citizen
|4
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC