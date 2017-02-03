Gray skies and rain on tap for Super Bowl weekend
Dale Ball of La Caada Flintridge and her dogs walk while in Pasadena on a rainy day last month. Weekend rainstorms are expected to dampen Southern California as football fans take their places in front of their television sets on Super Bowl Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|15 hr
|seahawk
|12
|Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix
|Thu
|Secure Line Agcy
|1
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|Wed
|dae traydur
|1
|Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open
|Jan 29
|Dasvi Danya Troop...
|1
|Beach Sex Annoys Tourists
|Jan 27
|hahaha
|2
|sugar daddy? (Apr '15)
|Jan 24
|Citizen
|4
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC