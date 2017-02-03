Gray skies and rain on tap for Super ...

Gray skies and rain on tap for Super Bowl weekend

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Dale Ball of La Caada Flintridge and her dogs walk while in Pasadena on a rainy day last month. Weekend rainstorms are expected to dampen Southern California as football fans take their places in front of their television sets on Super Bowl Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) 15 hr seahawk 12
Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix Thu Secure Line Agcy 1
Cab Fare to Huatulco? Wed dae traydur 1
Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open Jan 29 Dasvi Danya Troop... 1
Beach Sex Annoys Tourists Jan 27 hahaha 2
sugar daddy? (Apr '15) Jan 24 Citizen 4
Putin Lands at JFK Jan 16 bar room boor 1
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC