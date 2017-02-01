Donut Man: A Strawberry Icon Returns

Donut Man: A Strawberry Icon Returns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

The first sign of a thriving strawberry plant? All you need to do is look for a spray of a leafy greenness showing above the soil line. A bit trickier, though? Deciding upon the first sign that the beloved berry is rolling back into the Golden State, a place where the strawberry is known to grow very well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cab Fare to Huatulco? 15 min dae traydur 1
Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open Jan 29 Dasvi Danya Troop... 1
Beach Sex Annoys Tourists Jan 27 hahaha 2
sugar daddy? (Apr '15) Jan 24 Citizen 4
Putin Lands at JFK Jan 16 bar room boor 1
Collage (Jan '15) Jan 15 anonymous 106
Beach Krappers Detained Jan 14 Teeparty Timez 1
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,628 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC