Anderson .Paak Takes You To Church With His New Version Of 'Come Down'
The Malibu singer - who's nominated for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album - has teamed up with the Grammys' Believe in Music Campaign for a spirited new video. In it, he and a live gospel choir perform a soulful rendition of his single " Come Down ," moving the entire congregation to its feet.
