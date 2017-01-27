Ventura County water agencies flooded with regulations
Recharging West Ventura County's depleted groundwater supplies is not as simple as collecting the deluge of rainwater flowing through the Santa Clara River. New federal restrictions designed to protect the endangered steelhead trout are making it much harder for agencies like United Water Conservation District to divert the river's flow for cities and farmers.
