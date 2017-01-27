Ventura County water agencies flooded...

Ventura County water agencies flooded with regulations

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Pacific Business Times

Recharging West Ventura County's depleted groundwater supplies is not as simple as collecting the deluge of rainwater flowing through the Santa Clara River. New federal restrictions designed to protect the endangered steelhead trout are making it much harder for agencies like United Water Conservation District to divert the river's flow for cities and farmers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beach Sex Annoys Tourists Thu reverend plonk 1
sugar daddy? (Apr '15) Tue Citizen 4
Putin Lands at JFK Jan 16 bar room boor 1
Collage (Jan '15) Jan 15 anonymous 106
Beach Krappers Detained Jan 14 Teeparty Timez 1
Accept Nominees, Move Along Jan 13 momma dun tole mee 1
Donny Does Kremlin Jan 12 Oh No News 1
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Ventura County was issued at January 27 at 12:55PM PST

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,757 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC