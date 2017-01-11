US crude stocks fall sharply, products surge
U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Oil pump jacks are seen next to a strawberry field in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|17 hr
|Awe Shux
|1
|Spesnatz Band at Inaug
|Tue
|Now We know
|1
|Santa B Nude Nights Not Cancelled
|Jan 7
|hair THERE
|1
|Mariah Picked to Run Medicare?
|Jan 3
|Potty Brakes
|1
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Dec 31
|butt brakes buddy
|1
|Drunk Nude Seniors Brave Waves
|Dec 27
|droops a frozen
|1
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Dec 22
|do it dummy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC