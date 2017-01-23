Thunderstorms, flash flooding possible as storms continue Monday

A car is stuck in standing water on the southbound 110 Freeway on Jan. 22. The rains that deluged Southern California over the weekend are set to continue Monday, with a possibility of thunderstorms and flash flooding throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service . The storm, which forecasters said was the strongest in several years, set new rainfall records on Sunday and caused widespread flooding after several hours of sustained, pouring rain.

