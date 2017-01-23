Thunderstorms, flash flooding possible as storms continue Monday
A car is stuck in standing water on the southbound 110 Freeway on Jan. 22. The rains that deluged Southern California over the weekend are set to continue Monday, with a possibility of thunderstorms and flash flooding throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service . The storm, which forecasters said was the strongest in several years, set new rainfall records on Sunday and caused widespread flooding after several hours of sustained, pouring rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Jan 15
|anonymous
|106
|Beach Krappers Detained
|Jan 14
|Teeparty Timez
|1
|Accept Nominees, Move Along
|Jan 13
|momma dun tole mee
|1
|Donny Does Kremlin
|Jan 12
|Oh No News
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Jan 11
|Awe Shux
|1
|Spesnatz Band at Inaug
|Jan 10
|Now We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC