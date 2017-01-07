Three storms expected to soak Los Ang...

Three storms expected to soak Los Angeles through next Friday

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Scattered showers across Los Angeles and Ventura counties will gradually clear Saturday evening, with heavier rains to follow starting late Sunday and possibly continuing through Friday, according to the National Weather Service . Saturday's rain is part of a storm that is expected to pack a wallop heading into Central and Northern California later Saturday before it doubles back south, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall Sunday night and into the Monday commuting hours in the L.A. Basin, said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

