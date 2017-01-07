Three storms expected to soak Los Angeles through next Friday
Scattered showers across Los Angeles and Ventura counties will gradually clear Saturday evening, with heavier rains to follow starting late Sunday and possibly continuing through Friday, according to the National Weather Service . Saturday's rain is part of a storm that is expected to pack a wallop heading into Central and Northern California later Saturday before it doubles back south, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall Sunday night and into the Monday commuting hours in the L.A. Basin, said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa B Nude Nights Not Cancelled
|7 hr
|hair THERE
|1
|Mariah Picked to Run Medicare?
|Jan 3
|Potty Brakes
|1
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Dec 31
|butt brakes buddy
|1
|Drunk Nude Seniors Brave Waves
|Dec 27
|droops a frozen
|1
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Dec 22
|do it dummy
|3
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|anonymous
|104
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC