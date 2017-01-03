The winter months mean whale sighting...

The winter months mean whale sightings along the California coast, particularly grays but also orcas

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Here's our growing guide to essential California adventures, easy to edgy. We'll be adding to it daily all year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Spesnatz Band at Inaug 2 hr Now We know 1
Santa B Nude Nights Not Cancelled Jan 7 hair THERE 1
Mariah Picked to Run Medicare? Jan 3 Potty Brakes 1
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Dec 31 butt brakes buddy 1
Drunk Nude Seniors Brave Waves Dec 27 droops a frozen 1
Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ... Dec 22 do it dummy 3
News Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump... Dec 15 Sheriff Joe 529 117
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Ventura County was issued at January 10 at 2:11AM PST

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,594

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC