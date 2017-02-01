S550 Police Car Chases down a Coyote Powered BMW

What do you get when you mix a Coyote powered BMW and a highly modified S550 Police Car with Officer Dan behind the wheel? You get a pretty epic car chase; however, add in an airport scene with a Huey helicopter buzzing the sky - it instantly becomes visual candy and certainly pegs the adrenaline meter. We've had the fortunate opportunity to work with DRAGG in the past, which you can read all about here, "Changing the World One Student at a Time."

