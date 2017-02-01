S550 Police Car Chases down a Coyote ...

S550 Police Car Chases down a Coyote Powered BMW

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Modified Mustangs & Fords

What do you get when you mix a Coyote powered BMW and a highly modified S550 Police Car with Officer Dan behind the wheel? You get a pretty epic car chase; however, add in an airport scene with a Huey helicopter buzzing the sky - it instantly becomes visual candy and certainly pegs the adrenaline meter. We've had the fortunate opportunity to work with DRAGG in the past, which you can read all about here, "Changing the World One Student at a Time."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modified Mustangs & Fords.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) 4 hr seahawk 10
Cab Fare to Huatulco? 7 hr dae traydur 1
Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open Jan 29 Dasvi Danya Troop... 1
Beach Sex Annoys Tourists Jan 27 hahaha 2
sugar daddy? (Apr '15) Jan 24 Citizen 4
Putin Lands at JFK Jan 16 bar room boor 1
Collage (Jan '15) Jan 15 anonymous 106
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,476,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC