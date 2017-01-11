Rough road to better future for Hueneme

While Port Hueneme ranks third smallest city in population in Ventura County, it has ranked high over the last few years with some of the worst financial and management issues. Though Oxnard is the most notable, with residents and union leaders pushing back against needed fiscal reform, including pay cuts and rate increases, and demanding audits of auditors, Port Hueneme has for too long had a confusing array of leadership issues that left residents wondering just who should be held accountable.

