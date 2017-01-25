Oxnard Ranked Fifth Worst City for Jobs

Oxnard Ranked Fifth Worst City for Jobs

If you live in Ventura County and have found it difficult to secure a job in Oxnard, here may be the reason why. Other cities ranked as the worst for jobs include Rochester, NY; Tallahasse, FL; Cleveland, OH; Wocester, MA; Buffalo, NY; Newark, NJ; Bakersfield, CA; Fresno, CA; and Detroit, MI in last place.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Ventura County was issued at January 25 at 8:23PM PST

